What's on in and around Weddin

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<p>From My Point Of View exhibition at the Grenfell Art Gallery is in its final days.</p>\\n
<p>From My Point Of View exhibition at the Grenfell Art Gallery is in its final days.</p>\\n

From My Point Of View exhibition at the Grenfell Art Gallery is in its final days.

Your local and regional events guide
October 7, 2026 • 03:00

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