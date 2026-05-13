ESSENCE OF EXPRESSION EXHIBIT

Until 27 May

Exhibition "Essence of Expression" by Forbes Painting Group will be on display at the Grenfell Art Gallery from 10 April to 27 May. The exhibition features a display of eclectic works that are linked by the expression of colour and emotion. This vibrant exhibition brings together a diverse group of contemporary artists from Forbes whose works celebrate the raw power of expression in mainly two dimensional form, featuring acrylic, oil, watercolour, drawing and mixed media works.

GOANNAS LADIES NIGHT

Saturday, May 16

The Grenfell Goannas invite the community to their Pink, Bling and Sing Ladies Night. A vibrant evening celebrating the incredible women of the region. The night will feature karaoke, raffles, and plenty of fun, with guests encouraged to dress in their best pink attire. Tickets are $30 and include food and a raffle ticket, with all proceeds supporting the Young Oncology Unit. Tickets are available from the Criterion Hotel or by contacting the Grenfell Goannas Senior League via Instagram or Facebook. This fun ladies night will be held at the Criterion Hotel from 6pm.

PLANTING WEEKEND

16-18 May

In honour of Weddin Landcare's 30th birthday this year, the group have put the challenge out there to community members to plant 30 trees. If you don't have your own land/project/garden or trees to plant, you can help Melanie and her family to plant some of the 1800 trees going in on their farm this year as they have organised a tree-planting long-weekend. Come and plant some trees from anytime between 8.30am - 4.30pm Sat/Sun and 9am-3pm Mon. Stay for as little or as long as you like. More information can be found on the Weddin Landcare Facebook page.

SOIL HEALTH WORKSHOP

Wednesday, 20 May, RSVP by 18 May

Weddin Landcare is inviting the community to a practical and engaging Soil Health Workshop titled Talking Dirty, led by Dr Aurelie Quade, on Wednesday 20 May, 9am–3pm. Held at the relaxed and scenic Bulla Creek Brewing, the workshop will focus on simple, memorable soil health concepts paired with hands-on field assessments. RSVP required by Monday 18 May for catering purposes. You can contact Claire Diprose at 0493 416 442 or weddinlandcare1@outlook.com and register at weddinlandcare.com.au/talking-dirty

BIGGEST MORNING TEA

Friday, 22 May

Join the team at the Grenfell Gunyah for a special Biggest Morning Tea held in memory of Marie Cotter. This is a lovely opportunity for the community to come together, share a cuppa, and remember Marie while supporting a meaningful cause. Drop in on Friday, 22 May between 10am and 12pm and enjoy a relaxed morning filled with tea, homemade treats, and great company. Whether you stay for a chat or just pop in for a quick cuppa, everyone is welcome. Bring your friends, enjoy some delicious baking, and be part of a warm community gathering.

A DAY FOR THE LADIES

Saturday, 23 May

Saturday, 23 May has been set aside for one of the most anticipated events on the Panthers calendar. This special day will celebrate the incredible women across the entire community, both locally and beyond. The Grenfell Rugby Union Football Club welcomes everyone to attend, support the club, and join in cheering on the team during their week off. Tickets are now available at 123Tix www.123tix.com.au/events/52798/grenfell-rugby-union-ladies-day

HENRY LAWSON FESTIVAL

5-8 June

The beloved Henry Lawson Festival of the Arts, held on the June Long Weekend, celebrates creativity, community, and culture over four incredible days. Find out more at www.henrylawsonfestival.com.au

SHAUN KIRK AT CORDIAL FACTORY

Friday, 5 June

Limited tickets are available to see Shaun Kirk live at the Cordial Factory. Hailing from the music-filled streets of Melbourne, Shaun is an award-winning blues and soul troubadour recognized for his exceptional talent as a born entertainer. For more information and to get your tickets visit https://bit.ly/4bwbQgO

TRIVIA NIGHT

Saturday, 6 June

Save the date for trivia night at the Bland Hotel, Quandialla. Hosted by the Central West NSW APSB Pony Promotional Group it is sure to be a fun night out raising money for the group.

GRENFELL MOTORCYCLE SHOW N SHINE

Sunday, 7 June

Save the date for the Vintage Japanese Motorcycle Clubs Motorcycle Show N Shine during the June Long Weekend. There will be various trophies up for grabs! More details to come.

CARAGABAL CAMP-OVEN COOK OFF

Sunday, 7 June

From 12pm at the Caragabal Sports Ground the annual Caragabal Camp-Oven Cook Off will be underway. It is a family friendly day with games, raffles, wood auctions, stalls, hot food and drinks available and music by DJ Moore. Camping spots available with firewood provided. You can enter the camp-oven cook off with entries to be cooked and plated by 5.30pm with a $10 entry. This is a cash only event with proceeds going towards Caragabal Memorial Hall.

SERENDIPITY EXHIBITION

10 June - 22 July

"Serendipity" by Western Artists Group will be on exhibition at the Grenfell Art Gallery. This exhibition brings together a group of like-minded artists from the Dubbo region, united by a shared commitment to creative exploration and individual expression. Working across a diverse range of mediums and substrates, the artists employ techniques using artists’ pen, watercolour, acrylic and oils on canvas, board and watercolour paper. Each artist’s cultural background and life experiences play an important role in shaping their creative practice.

RSL COMMEMORATIVE DINING-IN NIGHT

Saturday, 1 August - Bookings close 24 July

Join the Grenfell RSL for a formal Commemorative Dining-In Night themed around a Royal Australian Air Force Mess Dinner at the Grenfell Country Club. Guests are invited to enjoy an evening of tradition, camaraderie, and ceremony, including an explanation and conduct of a formal RAAF mess dinner. The evening will feature pre-dinner drinks, canapés, a three-course meal, and toasting port, with black tie / evening wear encouraged. Tickets will be approximately $80 per person (TBA) and veterans and one guest will be $40 each. Bookings close 24 July. Tickets will not be available on the night. Secure your place early and experience a memorable evening honouring military tradition.

VIETNAM VETERANS DAY

Tuesday, 18 August

The Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch will be conducting the 2026 Victory in the Pacific and Long Tan (Vietnam Veterans Day) Commemorative Service for the Weddin Community. The Commemorative Service will commence at 5:15 pm at the Memorial Park. The service will include; The Last Post and the ODE, Wreath Laying Ceremony (members of the public invited to lay a wreath), I was only 19 and Advance Australia Fair to be sung live. Following the service, post service drinks and smally eats will be held at the Grenfell Country Club, all members of the public are welcome to attend and share a drink with the Weddin Shires Veterans’. Bookings essential, no walk ins. Contact Glen Ivins President of the Grenfell RSL Sub Branch at grenfellsb@rslnsw.org.au for more information and bookings.

CEF SPRING BALL

Saturday, 29 August

Save the date! Join Country Education Foundation of Grenfell for a fantastic night of live music with Easy Goin at the Grenfell Bowling Club. Gather your friends, book a table, and enjoy delicious grazing platters while you relax or hit the dance floor. More details to come!

GRENFELL SHOW

4-5 September

Save the date! In previous years, attendees enjoyed a range of activities and events including: pavilions displays, the Red Shed Bar, giant sandpit, tractor pull, guinea pig races, live music, fireworks, horse and livestock events, reptile display, Junior Showgirl and Stockman and market and food stalls. For more information on this years show check out The Grenfell Show on Facebook or visit their website.

CARAGABAL SHEEP RACES

Saturday, 12 September

The Caragabal Sheep Races are back for another legendary day of country fun. Held on the picturesque grounds of the Caragabal Golf Course, this iconic community event promises a packed program of quirky entertainment, family-friendly activities, and good old-fashioned hospitality. The event features full bar and canteen facilities and free camping is available right on the golf course, and the atmosphere will carry on into the night with live music and fire buckets under the stars.

GRENFELL JOCKEY CLUB RACES

Saturday, 26 September

Henry Lawson ‘Loaded Dog’ HCP and Grenfell Cup Day. Enjoy a fun family day out at the races. Dust off your boots, grab your crew, and get ready for a day of racing, fashion, and country fun. There will be Fashions on the Field, live entertainment, local food and bar and will be a great day out for the whole community. More details closer to the date!

WEDDIN MOUNTAIN MUSTER

Sunday, 27 September

The 2026 Weddin Mountain Muster will be the 25th year the Muster will take place! So gear up for another fantastic week of riding, camping and laughs. Registrations are now closed but be sure to keep an eye out for when the muster comes to town. For more information pop on to the Weddin Mountain Muster website https://www.weddinmountainmuster.com.au/

GRENFELL MODIFIED TRACTOR PULL

Saturday, 17 October

Get ready for high-octane action as the Grenfell Modified Tractor Pull roars back into town at the Grenfell Showground. Hosted by the Down Under Modified Tractor Pulling Association, this family-friendly event promises an afternoon of power, noise, and adrenaline-pumping fun. Stay updated by following Grenfell Modified Tractor Pull on social media. Don’t miss one of the loudest, most thrilling events in the region!

COWRA TRAIN RIDES

Last Saturday and Sunday of each month, 10am

View the gorgeous Cowra countryside from the beautifully restored Planet 52 and two cars on board a trip from the heritage listed Cowra Railway Station to the Lachlan Bridge and back! Pop into one of the many rooms at the Cowra Railway Station also open for inspection along with Vintage Cars from the Cowra Antique Vehicle Club. On Sunday, hop aboard the newly refurbished MBV 931 Lounge Car and be transported back in time! Lovingly restored to its original glory, the Lounge Car is the latest addition to Cowra's versatile function spaces and offers a variety of local wines and specialty beers. Grab a coffee or tea and relax with a delicious scone! Tickets available on the day at the Station.