At the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, Weddin paused for a minute's silence to remember those who have served and those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch proudly hosted this year's Remembrance Day commemorative service at Memorial Park. The service was led by Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch president Glen Ivins, who delivered the welcome address, before Weddin Shire deputy mayor Colleen Gorman presented the prologue. The flag party comprised Michael Pocock, former Royal Australian Navy; Michael Savage, former Australian Army; and Warren Keep, former Royal Australian Navy. A minute's silence was observed, accompanied by the Last Post played by Michael Best, bugler with the Grenfell Town and District Band. Mr Ivins and Grenfell RSL member Cameron McKellar of the Royal Australian Air Force delivered the Ode, followed by a prayer from Grenfell RSL Chaplain Margaret Knight. Cr Colleen Gorman laid a wreath on behalf of Weddin Shire Council. The community was then invited to take part in the wreath-laying ceremony, with attendees laying poppies in remembrance of those who had served. This year's commemorative address was delivered by special guest Cameron McKellar, who reflected on the significance of Remembrance Day and the importance of honouring those who have served. The next generation also played an important role in the service, with student representatives from Grenfell's three schools sharing poems of remembrance. St Joseph's Primary School captains Georgina Nowlan and Brydie Hunter recited One Thousand Men are Walking, written by 14-year-old Joshua Dyer in 2019. Grenfell Public School captains Noah Kilby and Hilary Wright presented Remembrance Day by Clara Leonar Patey, while The Henry Lawson High School captains Jack Death and Marley Loader recited Not a Hero by Clyde Hamilton. Music was another important part of the commemorations, with Grenfell RSL member Belinda Day performing her original commemorative song, The Eleventh Hour, which she also wrote. The service concluded with a blessing from Grenfell RSL member Lloyd Thomas, followed by the national and royal anthems. Claudia McCarthy from St Joseph's Primary School sang God Save the King and God Defend New Zealand/Aotearoa, while Belinda performed Advance Australia Fair. As part of the Sub-Branch's ongoing recognition of local schools and their involvement in commemorative services throughout the year, Mr Ivins presented both Grenfell Public School and St Joseph's Primary School with a book as a token of appreciation. The Henry Lawson High School also received a monetary donation towards the Year 12 students' chosen charity for the year. The Supermarine Spitfire Mk VIII at Temora, New South Wales, is a single-seat fighter aircraft (serial A58-602) operated with RAAF No. 100 Squadron and the Temora Aviation Museum. A special highlight of this year's service was a flypast by a Supermarine Spitfire Mk VIII from the Royal Australian Air Force's (RAAF) 100 Squadron Temora Historic Flight. The historic aircraft, built in England in 1944, was the last Spitfire acquired by the RAAF. Delivered to the Air Force in April 1945, it was not required for active service as World War II was drawing to a close and was instead placed into storage. Following the war, the aircraft was used as an instructional airframe at Sydney Technical College before being restored and taking to the skies again in 1985. The Spitfire is painted in the green and grey camouflage colours worn by RAAF aircraft defending Darwin during World War II and operating in the South West Pacific. It carries the military serial number A58-602 and the markings of Wing Commander R.H. (Bobby) Gibbes OAM DSO DFC. Donated to the Temora Aviation Museum in July 2002, the aircraft is one of only three flying Spitfires in Australia, with two forming part of the Temora Historic Flight. Wreaths were laid in remembrance. PHOTOS: Madeline Blackstock