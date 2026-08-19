This year Weddin Landcare will have not one but two Wattle day events in August to celebrate Weddin's wonderful wattles with some special guests.

These events are free but please register to attend each event.

The first event will be held on Wednesday 26 August from 2pm to 4pm at the Grenfell Community Hub.

This event is called 'Picture the Possibility: Inspiration for the Weddin Wattle Trails' where Dr. Suzette Searle will share images and experiences from her trip to La Route du Mimosa to inspire discussions on how to enhance the Weddin Wattle Trails.

More information about this event or to register visit: https://events.humanitix.com/picture-the-possibility-wattle-trails

The second event, 'A Day in the Life of a Wattle', will be held on Thursday 27 August from 9am to 3pm at the Weddin Community Native Nursery.

Learn about the life cycle of wattles and the incredible contributions they make to our world throughout their life....and death.

For more information or to register visit: https://events.humanitix.com/a-day-in-the-life-of-a-wattle

This event has been supported by the NSW Government through the Landcare Enabling Program Phase 3 Innovations and Partnerships Grant Program.