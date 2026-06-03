St Joseph’s School Community Council recently hosted a beautiful “Together We Bloom” workshop in collaboration with Elyse from Paper Daisy Studio.

The workshop brought together members of the school and wider community for a morning of creativity, connection and floral arranging, with participants creating their own stunning dried flower arrangements to take home.

The event was a wonderful success, raising $180 for the St Joseph’s school community.

We sincerely thank Elyse from Paper Daisy Studio for sharing her time and talents, and everyone who attended and supported the event.