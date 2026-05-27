The Grenfell Modified Tractor Pull is back and this year's event promises to be bigger than ever.

Tickets went live this month for the Saturday 17 October event where the audience is expected to feel the ground rumble as powerful machines battle it out down the track full of horsepower, dirt and adrenaline.

From local heroes to high-powered modified monsters, there's something for every rev-head and family alike.

On the day a series of thrilling modified tractor pulls will take place, showcasing powerful tractors competing for distance and performance.

By purchasing your ticket you will witness the excitement and skill involved in each pull, creating a vibrant and energetic atmosphere.

There will also be a diverse selection of food stalls and family-friendly entertainment provided throughout the day including face painting, a large sandpit play area and interactive games.

A marketplace of local vendors and artisans will also be in attandance on the day showcasing Grenfell's community spirit and creativity.

Grandstand seating areas will be provided however families are also encouraged to bring a picnic blanket and chairs and use the designated family friendly areas provided.

Don't miss out on one of Grenfell's loudest, proudest and most exciting events of the year.

To keep up to date, see competitor announcements and behind-the-scenes sneak peeks, you can follow Grenfell Modified Tractor Pull on Facebook.

You can purchase your tickets now at www.123tix.com.au/events/52950/grenfell-modified-tractor-pull