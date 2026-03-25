Country and Americana firebrands The Pleasures are back on the road, continuing their touring odyssey with a run of dates across February, March and April.

The band will bring their electrifying live show to Grenfell on Saturday, 28 March.

Fronted by the magnetic pairing of Catherine Britt and Lachlan Bryan, The Pleasures are impossible to ignore.

Their onstage chemistry — equal parts tension, warmth and charm — draws audiences in from the very first note.

Their debut album, The Beginning of the End, laid the foundation, but Enemy of My Enemy has taken things to another level — it’s hook-laden, guitar-driven and emotionally charged.

The new album debuted at #3 on the ARIA Country Album Chart, was named Feature Album on ABC Country, received high rotation on Double J, has surpassed 200,000 streams, spent weeks on the AMA Official Americana Album Chart in the USA and featured on multiple Best Albums of 2025 lists.

In just a few short years, The Pleasures have racked up a total of six CMAA Golden Guitar Award nominations, including Best Group and Best Album, and have most recently been nominated for Best Group at the CountryTown Awards (to be held in March in Brisbane).

Since forming three years ago, the band has toured extensively across Australia, the USA and Europe, playing major festivals and packed-out bandrooms, and building a reputation as one of the most compelling live acts in contemporary country and Americana.

The Pleasures take the Enemy of Enemy journey on the road again and you will have the chance to see The Pleasures live at the Cordial Factory this weekend.

Tickets are selling fast, make sure to book yours at https://www.trybooking.com/DDAVZ