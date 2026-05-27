NSW Farmers invites members and the wider community to a series of free Telecommunications Information Roadshows.

Telecommunications access and reliability have been raised repeatedly as major concerns at NSW Farmers branch meetings and events.

In response, NSW Farmers has brought together the Regional Tech Hub, Telstra, NBN, the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman and Optus to visit the region and share information, insights and potential solutions to common telecommunications issues.

While they cannot promise every question will be resolved on the day, this is a rare opportunity to have these organisations in the same room, in our region, and to speak directly with the people who can help.

Residents are strongly encouraged to attend a session and to invite friends, neighbours and family who may also be affected by telecommunications challenges.

The roadshow will be at the Grenfell Bowling Club today (28 May) from 1.45pm to 4pm.

Attendance is free and registrations are essential at https://events.zoom.us/ev/AvVN4CFV5kQzov03PKWOwKpFdRNG7XbVnmXkLPzzJqy2W0ZMrZzA~ArOThSIFmoxG_Zr_xnxviqUDqdM9WX23bPPO5VW45lQ_8fs0DA_fKUrRNw?