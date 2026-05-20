The crew from the Grenfell Fire and Rescue NSW Station will bring fire safety and family fun together this weekend as they host a community exhibit and open day at Lawson Oval on Friday 23 May.

The team will be at the Oval from 9am to 1pm and will coincide with a home round for the Junior Goannas, giving families plenty of reasons to head to the oval for the day.

The station will have their truck on display and are inviting children and community members to get hands-on with some of the station’s equipment.

“We will have the truck there and get the hoses out and let the kids have a go with the branches,” Isabelle from the Grenfell Fire and Rescue Station said.

Kids will also have the chance to try on firefighting gear and learn more about the work local crews do in the community.

The station is encouraging families to stop by, ask questions and speak with firefighters about home fire safety as we approach winter.

“We’ll have some brochures there as well that we can talk about, like community safety visits," Isabelle added.

The free home safety visits are designed to help residents ensure their smoke alarms are working correctly and that homes have the appropriate number of alarms installed.

The open day aims to give locals a closer look at the equipment involved in firefighting while helping spread important safety information in a relaxed, family-friendly setting.

The event is free and open to all ages.