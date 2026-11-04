Remembrance Day: A time to reflect, honour, recall

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has encouraged residents across the electorate to come together on Remembrance Day to pause, reflect, and pay tribute to the men and women who have served, and continue to serve Australia. Observed annually on 11 November, Remembrance Day marks the moment the guns fell silent on the Western Front at the end of the First World War in 1918. It has since become a day for Australians to honour all who have served in conflicts, peacekeeping operations and humanitarian missions worldwide. Ms Cooke said the day gives communities across the Cootamundra electorate an important opportunity to remember the extraordinary sacrifices made by generations of servicemen and women. “Remembrance Day is a solemn reminder of the courage, service and sacrifice that have helped shape the freedoms we enjoy today,” Ms Cooke said. “Across our region, we are proud of our strong military connections and the many local families who have contributed to Australia’s defence forces over generations. “From our larger regional centres to our smallest rural communities, memorials stand as a lasting tribute to those who answered the call to serve. They remind us that behind every name is a story of service, sacrifice and devotion to country.” Ms Cooke urges residents to attend their local commemorative services and observe one minute of silence at 11am. “It is important that we continue to pass on the stories of service to younger generations so they understand the significance of Remembrance Day and the values of courage, mateship and sacrifice that underpin it,” Ms Cooke said. “No matter if you’re attending a service, laying a wreath, wearing a red poppy or taking a moment to reflect, every act of remembrance helps ensure that the sacrifices of our veterans are never forgotten.” Ms Cooke also paid tribute to local RSL Sub-branches, veterans’ organisations, schools, and community groups that organise commemorative events throughout the electorate each year. “These ceremonies bring communities together and ensure the legacy of those who served lives on,” Ms Cooke said. “We remember them, we honour them, and we thank them.”