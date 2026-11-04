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Remembrance Day: A time to reflect, honour, recall

<p>Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke is encouraging locals to pay their respects to those who have served this Remembrance Day.</p>\\n
<p>Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke is encouraging locals to pay their respects to those who have served this Remembrance Day.</p>\\n

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke is encouraging locals to pay their respects to those who have served this Remembrance Day.

Remembrance Day marks the moment the guns fell silent on the Western Front at the end of the First World War in 1918.
November 4, 2026 • 01:00

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