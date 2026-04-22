After nearly three weeks, registrations for the 2026 Weddin Mountain Muster are now closed.

For this year's ride 110 registered riders have been accepted for the week of riding alongside an enthusiastic team of 35 committee members which are all volunteers.

The muster now provides funds for the future development of the Grenfell PAH and I Association and the Grenfell Showground as well as making donations where possible to groups within the Weddin Shire who support the local community.

Over the years the muster has helped fund repairs and upgrades to the grandstand, pavilion extensions and new amenities blocks and in 2020 the muster worked with the Grenfell PAH and I and Grenfell Showground Trust to build 36 new horse stables.

The 2026 Weddin Mountain Muster is set to run from Sunday, 27 September to Friday, 2 October.

The Weddin Mountain Muster thanks everyone for their incredible support and if you would like to go on the waiting list for this year's muster email grenfellmuster@gmail.com