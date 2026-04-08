The Weddin Mountain Muster registrations are now open with organisers encouraging those interested to get their registrations in as soon as possible.

The annual horse trail riding event will be held during the first week of the spring school holidays from Sunday, 27 September to Saturday, 3 October in Grenfell.

This year's Muster will mark 25 years of the annual ride.

The Muster offers a unique, fun-filled opportunity for riders and their horses to connect while taking in the spectacular countryside around Grenfell.

Spaces for the Muster are limited and are filled on a first-in, first-served basis.

Once the allocated number of registered riders has reached capacity, which in some cases can only take a matter of days, registrations will close.

Register now at weddinmountainmuster.com.au

To stay informed about the Weddin Mountain Muster, send your details to grenfellmuster@gmail.com