Weddin Landcare is celebrating its 30th birthday this year and has put a challenge out to the community to plant 30 trees (preferably native) during the year to mark the occasion.

There is no better time to get cracking as Autumn/Winter is the best time to plant.

But, if you don't have your own land, project, garden or trees to plant you can still get involved by giving Melanie and her family a hand to plant some of the 1800 trees going in on their farm this year as part of long-term biodiversity corridors.

If you are keen to help out they have planned a tree-planting long-weekend in mid-May from 16 to 18 May.

Eucalyptus tree. PHOTO: Bettapoggi/AdobeStock

You can visit "Myall Park", 4002 Mid-Western Hwy Caragabal (40km west of Grenfell) anytime from 8.30am to 4.30pm on Saturday, 16 May and Sunday, 17 May and from 9am to 3pm on Monday, 18 May.

RSVP is not required to plant, Melanie warmly invites you to 'just show up'.

Self-sufficient camping allowed on-property if you want to make a weekend of it but please notify Melanie if you intend to camp.

You can contact Melanie on 0493 416 442.

If you do decide to give Melanie and her family a hand make sure to bring a water bottle, sun protection, gloves, enclosed boots, long pants/knee protection, spade/trowel, mallet/hammer (if you have one) and lunch.

You will be paid in yummy treats and tea and coffee will be provided and there will also be toilet facilities available.