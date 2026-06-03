For the first time, return bus services will operate from neighbouring towns, making it simple for visitors to travel to and from Topsoil Organics 2026 Frost and Fire without the hassle of driving or finding a park.

New bus routes will run from:

Parkes sponsored by Parkes Shire Council

Cowra via Gooloogong

Canowindra via Eugowra

Visitors travelling on these neighbouring town bus services will be dropped directly at the Forbes Ski Dam, making the journey seamless from start to finish.

For locals and those visitors staying in Forbes, a free hop-on, hop-off shuttle service will operate with 10 bus stops around town, running all night to and from the event site.

With no public parking available on site, the expanded bus network offers a safe and convenient way to enjoy the event - leaving more time to soak up the fire pits, food, entertainment and winter magic.

Prams, camp chairs, picnic blankets and winter woollies are all welcome on board.

Forbes Shire Mayor, Phyllis Miller OAM says the new transport options improve access while reducing congestion around the event site.

“With buses running all night and direct connections from neighbouring towns, getting here and getting home has never been easier. By making travel simple and stress-free, families and friends can focus on the fire pits, food, fun and creating magical winter memories.”

“Importantly, fewer cars on site also means safer roads and a safer festival experience for everyone,” Cr Miller added.

This year's Frost and Fire will be held on Saturday 20 June with gates open from 3.30pm, with live music and entertainment kicking off at 4pm until 10pm.

This year's entertainment will be headlined by Diesel where audiences can expect to hear iconic hits such as Tip of My Tongue, Don’t Need Love, Soul Revival and Cry in Shame.

Joining this year’s line-up will also be The Magnificent Seven and local talent Amitié and Foxxy Cleopatra, celebrating the region’s vibrant music scene.

Combined with roving entertainment, cultural performances and fireworks, the 2026 Frost and Fire artist lineup delivers the perfect soundtrack for unforgettable winter memories.

It’s the ultimate winter party - rug up, fire up and get ready for Frost and Fire 2026.

Come for the night, stay for the weekend.

Festival friends are encouraged to secure their tickets, book accommodation and lock in transport now and be sure to arrive early to snap a cosy spot near the bonfires.

Bus timetables and tickets are available from 123tix.com and all other event information can be found at www.amazingforbesnsw.com or follow @amazingforbesnsw for updates.