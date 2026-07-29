The success of the 2026 Henry Lawson Festival of the Arts has been recognised in NSW Parliament, with Cootamundra MP Steph Cooke delivering a Community Recognition Statement celebrating the long-running event and the people behind it.

Speaking in Parliament, Ms Cooke congratulated the organisers, volunteers, performers, artists, sponsors and local businesses who helped make this year's festival another outstanding success.

Held in Grenfell over the June Long Weekend, the Henry Lawson Festival of the Arts this year celebrated its 69th year.

The festival honours the life and legacy of renowned Australian writer Henry Lawson, whose birthplace of Grenfell provides the backdrop for one of regional NSW's most significant cultural events.

Ms Cooke said this year's theme, "Legends and Larrikins," reflected the humour, resilience and character found in Lawson's writing and in regional Australia.

"The Festival once again attracted visitors from across the state and beyond, showcasing poetry, music, art, storytelling, heritage events, competitions and community activities that brought the town to life," she told Parliament.

She said the event's continued success was a testament to the dedication and hard work of everyone involved in bringing the festival together each year.

Community Recognition Statements allow Members of Parliament to acknowledge the achievements of individuals, groups and events within their electorates during each sitting week of the NSW Parliament.

The Henry Lawson Festival of the Arts remains one of regional New South Wales' longest-running and most celebrated cultural festivals, continuing to draw visitors to Grenfell while celebrating Australia's literary heritage and strong community spirit.