Weddin residents will have plenty of opportunities to get into the Christmas spirit this December, with a series of community celebrations planned across the region. From traditional carols in Taylor Park to the annual Lions Christmas Carnival and a festive parties in villages, families are invited to come together and celebrate the festive season. The Grenfell Association of Churches will kick off the celebrations with its annual Carols in the Park on Saturday 12 December. Held at Taylor Park, the evening will bring the community together for a night of Christmas music, singing and fellowship. The barbecue will get underway from 5.30pm, with carols beginning at 6.30pm. The Fat Parcel Food Van will also be in attendance on the night. While some details are still being finalised, organisers are encouraging the community to come along and enjoy the festive atmosphere. The celebrations will continue on Friday 18 December, with the annual Lions Christmas Carnival returning to Vaughan Park. The family-friendly event will feature entertainment from Cowra and Grenfell band members, a Lions jumping castle, chocolate wheel, barbecue and drinks, as well as a visit from Santa Claus. The Grenfell Hospital Auxiliary will also be involved, with a raffle, while Santa tickets will be available for $2. The carnival will also include the presentation of prizes for the Grenfell Christmas Display Competition, along with the winners' draw for the 'Shop Weddin' promotion. (More information about the competition and promotion can be found on page 5). Community members and local organisations interested in having a stall at the carnival are encouraged to contact Deidre Carroll on 0403 480 729. Also on Friday 18 December, Caragabal will host its own Christmas celebrations, with a Christmas Street Party at Caragabal Hall. Starting at 5.30pm, the event will offer an evening of family fun, with a sausage sizzle, raffles, drinks, lollies and ice blocks for children. The Caragabal Pub will also be providing refreshments, with a special visit from Santa Claus adding to the festivities. Families and community members are encouraged to bring their Christmas spirit and enjoy an evening celebrating the season together. For further information about the Caragabal Christmas party, contact Donna on 0410 800 855. Bimbi will host their christmas party at the Railway Hotel Bimbi on Saturday 5 December at 6pm and Quandialla will hold a celebration at the Bowling Club Christmas Party on Sunday 13 December at 5pm.