A group of talented students from Grenfell Public School recently travelled to Cowra to take part in the annual Eisteddfod, showcasing their skills and dedication on stage.

A highlight of the event was the outstanding performance by the infant students, who impressed judges and the audience alike, bringing home the winning trophy.

Primary Marimba Group on stage perfoming at the Cowra Eisteddfod.

Their achievement reflects weeks of hard work, enthusiasm, and terrific teamwork.

Special thanks go to Mrs Kilby, whose commitment and passion play a key role in the students’ success.

Grenfell Public School's primary marimba group also performed at the Cowra Eisteddfod.

She generously devotes her time to running morning and lunchtime practices to ensure the students are well-prepared and confident when performing.

Congratulations to all students who took part.

Penny and Eveyln proudly hold the trophy won by Grenfell Public School's infants marimba group.

Grenfell Public School are incredibly proud of your efforts and achievements. Well done!