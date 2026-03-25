Iandra Castle open house returns for two days this April.

On Sunday, 5 April and Sunday, 26 April step back in time and wander through one of regional NSW's most impressive historic homes, and yes, it's every bit as grand as it sounds.

Built between 1908 and 1910 by pioneering engineer Edward Giles Stone, Iandra Castle near Greenethorpe is a rare Australian example of the manorial estate system.

The homestead, stables, church and surrounding residences were officially listed on the NSW State Heritage Register in 2005 and when you arrive, you’ll quickly see why.

Open house days are self-guided, giving you time to explore the homestead, stroll the gardens, peek into the stables and imagine life in a very different era.

Bookings are now open online and to channel your inner lord or lady it is just $20 for adults, $10 for school-aged children and under 5 free with parking available onsite.

It’s history, architecture, wide open spaces and a little bit of wow-factor - all in one afternoon.

For bookings and more information head to https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1548770