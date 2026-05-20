Over-abundant Noisy Miners are recognised as a key threatening process for woodland birds due to their aggressive exclusion behaviour.

BirdLife Australia is hosting a series of free, hands-on workshops including in Grenfell to help landholders, land managers and bird enthusiasts understand how to manage Noisy Miner populations and support woodland bird diversity across regional NSW.

BirdLife Australia staff will present the Noisy Miner Management Guide and walk through practical steps for addressing over-abundant Noisy Miners on your property or in your area.

Each workshop includes a self-drive field visit to a local site so participants can see real-world management in action.

The Grenfell workshop will include a presentation at the Grenfell Visitor Information Centre located at 88 Main St, and then a site vistt at the Rosemont property.

Morning tea and/or lunch is provided at all sessions.

The workshop will be held on Friday 29 May from 10am to 3pm but please RSVP by 25 May.

You can register at https://birdlife.org.au/events/noisy-miner-management-workshops/

This project received grant funding from the Australian Government Saving Native Species Program.

Breakfast with the birds

Join Local Land Services and Forbes Shire Council for a relaxed morning discovering native plants and local birdlife of Gum Swamp.

Hear from local experts as they share insights into Gum Swamp's native plants and the diverse bird species that the area home.

Grenfell's very own Mikla Lewis will be leading the vegetation identification and Warren 'Chaddy' Chad will lead the bird watching.

You can expect a guided exploration of native plants within the Gum Swamp reserve, birdwatching and identification tips, learning about local habitats and conservation and enjoy breakfast in a beautiful natural setting.

The Breakfast with the Birds at Gum Swamp will be held on Saturday, 23 May from 8.30 to 10.30am at Gum Swamp, Warrul Road Forbes.

All are welcome, please RSVP by Wednesday, 20 May by emailing tourism@forbes.nsw.gov.au or call (02)6852 4155 as spots are limited.