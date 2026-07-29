St Joseph’s School proudly celebrated National Tree Day last Friday with the generous support of Weddin Community Native Nursery, who donated a wonderful collection of native trees for students.

A number of students were given the opportunity to take a native tree to plant, nurture and watch grow over the years.

The initiative encourages students to develop a deeper appreciation for Australia’s natural environment while learning the importance of caring for our planet.

St Joseph's Primary School hope these trees become a lasting reminder of this special day, growing strong alongside the children who planted them and contributing to a greener future for our community.