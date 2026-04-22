Weddin Landcare is partnering with Grenfell Community Produce to bring you an exciting journey through the edible gardens of Grenfell.

You will explore three community gardens that are part of the Grenfell Community Produce Project, and take a peek at two private gardens.

There will also be a stop at the Grenfell Food Hall for some delicious refreshments.

Are you curious about how your neighbour deals with garden pests, grows the most delicious rhubarb, or manages to harvest four times as many tomatoes?

Grenfell is rich in gardening and production expertise, and Weddin Landcare aim to connect green thumbs of every skill level.

Although Grenfell is surrounded by agriculture, it remains a challenge to ensure that every household has access to affordable fresh produce.

This is where initiatives like Grenfell Community Produce, Grenfell Food Hall and dedicated community members play a crucial role in bridging that gap.

You can expect to see a range of different gardens, from in-ground ag plots to raised beds with varying infrastructure and production goals.

Please don’t expect show gardens, sometimes the messiest gardens produce the tastiest crops.

The agenda allows half an hour at each location with 15 minutes between for participants to walk, drive or carpool between sites.

The first stop will be at St Joseph's Primary School at 9.30am where you will hear about the Building Healthy Communities Challenge that funded their garden, student and parent engagement, plus the learnings from their garden so far.

Next will be the Henry Lawson High at 10.15am.

You will hear from students on how their growing space has developed over the last few years, what they’ve been growing lately and how they’ve been supplying the Grenfell Food Hall with fresh produce.

Next up will be David Hore and Hugh Moffitt's gardens at 11am.

Explore two private veggie gardens, one established and one very new, and find out what they have learnt about growing fresh produce in Grenfell.

At 12pm the tour will head to the Grenfell Food Hall at the Presbyterian Church Hall to hear how the Grenfell Food Hall got established and the community’s need for fresh produce.

We will also stop for a break and share some freshly made sandwiches and scones!

The tour picks back up at 1pm at the Grenfell MPS and you will hear how the vegetable garden in the courtyard benefits the residents and find out what seedlings they are putting in now for a winter harvest.

The Edible Garden Tour is a great way to gain insight into what grows well around Grenfell and connect with other growers.

We hope all our participants leave with a little bit more knowledge on cultivating local and sustainable food options in their own yards.

Don’t forget to bring along your own gardening tips and tricks to share.

The tour will be on Thursday, 30 April but you will need to RSVP by Monday, 27 April for catering purposes at http://events.humanitix.com/edible-garden-tour/tickets

On the tour make sure to bring a hat and water bottle and if you have any questions contact Claire Diprose at weddinlandcare1@outlook.com or 0493 416 442