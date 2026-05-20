Rob Shannon's musical journey started on his family farm in Grenfell, drumming in the woolshed.

The Grenfell born musician started music at The Henry Lawson High School and then went on to start his Tabla (drum) studies in India in the early 90’s and continued over the span of that decade, basing himself in New Dehelhi and living with his teacher.

Now residing in Bathurst, Rob is a professional musician with a deep interest inworld music and improvisation.

He is set to accompany 8th generation Sarangi master Sangeet Mishra from Benares and Mumbai in Ragas in the Central West concert series this weekend across Bathurst and Orange.

Sangeet was born into one of India's most famous music families.

The Mishra name is synonymous with Benares the Holy City on the banks of the Ganges River.

Taught by the elders in his family, his style evokes the soulful and spiritual life of that place.

Sangeet is now one of India's most sought after Sarangi players and is constantly touring the world.

The Sarangi is a bowed stringed instrument, that has a beautiful haunting quality, similar to the human voice, it is other worldly.

Ragas in the Central west is a concert series presenting three distinctly different concerts of North Indian Classical music.

"This music is mesmerising, yet highly improvised. As a form of classical music it is vastly different to what we are used to,” Rob said.

"The use of Melody and Rhythm as its main two characteristics as opposed to employing constant harmonic changes to move the music forward.

"Ragas are set to times of the day and can only be performed at these times, as a feature of the concert series we are presenting a morning show."

On Friday, 22 May the first concert will be Evening Ragas at the Keystone in Bathurst.

This will be a dinner and show style concert featuring projections of Sunset over Benares and the Ganges by Sydney based artist and Sarangi student Annabel McLure.

Ragas in the Church will be performed on Saturday, 23 May at the Uniting Church Orange which is sure to be an unforgettable experience surrounded by stained glass with this music in these acoustics.

Sunday Morning Ragas at the Keystone will be on Sunday, 24 May in Bathurst.

This concert will feature Morning ragas, often not heard, as most concerts in Australia occur in the evening.

This will be a much more laid back performance where concert goers are encouraged to bring cushions and dress comfortably.

This will also feature projections by Annabel McLure of Sun rise of the Ganges, especially created for the series.

You can book your tickets via the links:

https://www.keystone1889.com/event-details/evening-ragas-at-the-keystone

https://events.humanitix.com/ragas-in-the-church

https://www.keystone1889.com/event-details/evening-ragas-at-the-keystone