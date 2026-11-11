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Fashionable success, racing thrills for a noble cause

<p>Left: Best Dressed Lady Zel Barker with Carol Hargraves, President of Grenfell Red Cross. Middle: Best Dressed Gentleman Wayne Frazer with Carol Hargraves. Right: Best hat was awarded to Jan Myers, she is pictured with Carol Hargraves.</p>\\n
<p>Left: Best Dressed Lady Zel Barker with Carol Hargraves, President of Grenfell Red Cross. Middle: Best Dressed Gentleman Wayne Frazer with Carol Hargraves. Right: Best hat was awarded to Jan Myers, she is pictured with Carol Hargraves.</p>\\n

Left: Best Dressed Lady Zel Barker with Carol Hargraves, President of Grenfell Red Cross. Middle: Best Dressed Gentleman Wayne Frazer with Carol Hargraves. Right: Best hat was awarded to Jan Myers, she is pictured with Carol Hargraves.

Lots of fun was had in Grenfell for the annual Melbourne Cup
November 11, 2026 • 01:00

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