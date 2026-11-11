Fashionable success, racing thrills for a noble cause

By PIP WOOD | RED CROSS "The first Tuesday in November is always the Melbourne Cup". On Monday, Red Cross members were busy at the Country Club setting tables and arranging flowers and were thrilled to have the assistance of two willing Lions Club members Rodney and Glenn, who moved all the tables and chairs into position. Next day, guests began to arrive about 1pm getting some raffle and sweep tickets before finding a nice table at which to relax with friends, whilst enjoying a delicious afternoon tea, set out on the long table at 2pm. Next was the fashion parade, once again kindly hosted by Kath Birch of Chrome Boutique, Grenfell. Kath and the young models did a great job, showing the new summer range of clothing, including a very handy reversible dress. Thank you all so much. Prizes were awarded before the race: Best Dressed Lady: Zel Baker Best Dressed Gentleman: Wayne Frazer Best Hat: Jan Myers Lucky Dorr: Pat Verney Raffle: Beth Taylor At 3pm everyone found a good seat in front of the TV, perfectly arranged earlier by Rodney and Glenn. It was a very happy afternoon with a pleasant and enjoyable atmosphere. Many thanks to everyone who gave their time and support, and who came to enjoy the day, as well as the Country Club and 'Golfing Girls' for the use of their venue and bar for Red Cross. By MARIA NEILL | GRENFELL COUNTRY CLUB The community turned out in impressive numbers at the Grenfell Country Club, coming together to celebrate Melbourne Cup Day at the annual afternoon tea hosted by the dedicated volunteers of the Grenfell Red Cross. Attendees were treated to a magnificent and wonderful spread prepared entirely by the hardworking Red Cross volunteers, whose continued efforts remain a cornerstone of our region's community spirit. The excitement in the room built steadily ahead of the running of the main event - the iconic Melbourne Cup horse race - with guests eagerly keeping their eyes on the screens to watch the race that stops a nation. Adding a touch of seasonal glamour to the day's festivities was a highly anticipated fashion parade. The showcase was proudly brought to the club by Cath Birch, the lovely owner of The Chrome Boutique in Grenfell. Local models took to the floor to display a stunning array of upcoming summer fashions, giving guests plenty of style inspiration for the warmer months ahead. The crowd certainly took that style inspiration to heart, turning up in their finest trackside attire. The competition was fierce, and by the end of the day, highly anticipated prizes were awarded to the Best Dressed Lady, Best Dressed Gentleman, and the creator of the Best Hat. Events like these highlight the vibrant community network within Grenfell, successfully blending volunteerism, and social connection for a fantastic cause. Congratulations to the Grenfell Red Cross and The Chrome Boutique for delivering such a seamless, thrilling, and enjoyable afternoon.