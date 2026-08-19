Grenfell Public School celebrated Education Week on Friday 7 August with an open classroom morning, Book Fair and picnic lunch.

Parents, carers, grandparents and members of the school community were invited into classrooms to see students at work and share in their learning.

It was a great opportunity for families to see what happens in the classrooms and for students to share their school experiences with the people who support them.

Families enjoyed a picnic during Education Week. Mae with her dad and grandparents. Liam, Wes, Oliver and Cody with their families. Ms Forfar at the popular book fair during Education Week. Ryder, Levi, Harriet and Emma playing games during Education Week. Belinda and John cooking the barbeque for students and those who visited the school on their open day. Leo and Harry with their family. Jessica with her mum during Education Week.

The school’s Book Fair was also popular with students enjoying the opportunity to browse a range of books and choose something to take home.

The day finished with a picnic lunch, giving families, students and staff the chance to sit together, enjoy some food and catch up.

Grenfell Public School send a big thank you to everyone who came along and helped make their Education Week celebration a great day for the Grenfell Public School community.