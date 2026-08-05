Weddin Landcare are very excited to have Diego Bonetto coming to Grenfell in September to share his incredible knowledge on wild edibles.

Join Landcare for a forage where you’ll discover the most common edible and medicinal plants that thrive around Weddin.

This workshop will reveal the abundance of edible plants flourishing at this time of year.

Typical species such as chickweed, dandelion, sowthistle, ironweed, flatweed, farmer's friends and peppercress will be discussed..

You’ll learn local stories of plant resilience, complemented by cultural trivia, migrant perspectives, and native wisdom.

You will explore the crucial role weeds play in repairing and enriching soil, as well as their uses in food, crafts, and natural remedies.

Most importantly, you will learn how to safely harvest from the urban wild and enhance your diet with essential vitamins and minerals.

This will be held from 2.30pm to 5.30pm on Wednesday 9 September at the Grenfell Men's Shed on West Street.

This event is free but please register through https://events.humanitix.com/wild-edibles

If you have any questions about the event you can get in contact with Local Landcare Coordinator Claire Diprose on 0493 416 442.

Afternoon tea will be provided in the train carriage.

This initiative is made possible by the NSW Landcare Enabling Program, a collaboration between Local Land Services and Landcare NSW, supported by the NSW Government.