This weekend will see the lights come up, and the curtains open at the Little Theatre in Rose Street for the Grenfell Dramatic Society's festival production GOING, GOING, GONE!

The programme features three one act plays for your enjoyment.

The first play "Swan Song" by Anton Chekhov is about an aging actor on the night of his final performance.

A French play by Sacha Guitry titled "Villas and Villians" is second on the bill.

The third play by Stanley Houghton "The Dear Departed" takes place as the family 'deal' with the 'unexpected passing' of grandfather.

Tickets are available at Raine and Horne in Grenfell today and tomorrow (4 and 5 June).

Over the weekend, all available tickets will be sold at the door one hour before each performance.

There are three shows this weekend.

Saturday 6 June and Sunday 7 June at 7.30pm and an afternoon matinee performance on Monday 8 June at 2pm.

Organise a table of six, or just book a single ticket for one of the performances.

Adult prices are $20, school students are $10 each.

Patrons are welcome to bring along some "nibbles" for the table if they wish.

Afternoon tea will be served during the matinee performance on Monday.