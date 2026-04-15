Creative and tourism sectors will come together for free workshops during April with the first to be held in Grenfell.

The 'Arts and Cultural Tourism in Regional NSW: From Ideas to Action' workshops are hosted by regional arts development organisation Arts OutWest.

"We know that arts and culture can play a powerful role in driving visitation and strengthening regional indentity," ArtsOutWest executive director Kylie Shead said.

"With current travel challenges it's more important than ever to attract visitors to the Central West and likewise find new ways of supporting our creative and heritage sectors.

"We encourage people from all parts of the puzzle – the creatives and the tourism operators, as well as local government and agencies – to come together in these workshops," Ms Shead said.

The first round of workshops will be held in Grenfell, Canowindra and Lithgow:

Tuesday 21 April – Grenfell Community Hub, 9.30am to 12pm.

Tuesday 21 April - Perennialle Plants Nursery, Cafe and Emporium, Canowindra, 2.30pm to 5pm.

Wednesday 22 April – Lithgow Library, 1pm to 3.30pm.

Delivered by industry expert Andrew Gray, who will draw on recent research and a brand new resource toolkit, the sessions will help participants better position existing cultural activity as part of the visitor economy.

They will look at identifying opportunities to shape new experiences that are compelling, place-based and aligned with what visitors are seeking.

Participants will consider how to develop and package arts and cultural activity into bookable, market-ready experiences, and how to build stronger connections with the tourism sector, including local operators, destination marketing organisations and councils.

The workshops are open to the whole community and would be relevant for artists, cultural organisations, tourism businesses and local government.

The workshop is designed to be collaborative and outcome-focused, supporting participants to identify practical next steps for growing cultural tourism in their own communities.

Bookings are required online via www.artsoutwest.org.au/ideas-to-action