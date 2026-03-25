This Sunday, Catholic and Protestant Christian communities worldwide will celebrate Palm Sunday, marking the beginning of Holy Week, the most sacred time of the year for Christians.

It is the week that ends in the celebration of the death and rising from the dead of Jesus Christ.

Palm Sunday recalls the story in Christian Scripture of Jesus' triumphal entry into Jerusalem by riding on a donkey, greeted by people waving palm branches and shouting “Hosanna”- a Hebrew word meaning, “Lord, save us.”

It is a reminder for Christians to welcome Jesus into their hearts and to be willing to follow and serve him.

At the Grenfell Anglican Church on Sunday, 29 March, members from all the local Churches in Grenfell will gather together at 2pm to celebrate Palm Sunday for a wonderful time of worship and unity.

There will also be palm branches for people to wave as part of the service!

After the service, there will be afternoon tea in the Church hall.

All members of the community are invited to attend this service and join in preparation for the Easter celebrations!