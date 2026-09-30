Celebrate Spring at race day

Spring has arrived, and with it comes one of Forbes' most anticipated social occasions, with the annual Forbes Spring Race Day set to return for an afternoon of racing, fashion, entertainment and hospitality. Proudly hosted by Forbes Jockey Club, the Spring Races have become a fixture on the local calendar, drawing racegoers from Forbes and surrounding districts for a relaxed day of country racing and socialising. Whether you're a seasoned punter looking to study the form guide, a racing enthusiast chasing the thrill of the finish line, or simply searching for the perfect excuse to catch up with friends in the spring sunshine, there's something for everyone at the track. A competitive six-race program will keep the action flowing throughout the afternoon, while patrons can enjoy food, refreshments and live entertainment in a vibrant country race-day atmosphere. The ultimate race-day experience For those wanting to make a day of it, the popular Spring Fling package offers an all-inclusive experience and represents excellent value for racegoers. For $120 per person, guests can enjoy access to the upstairs sponsors' area, where the views of the track are paired with canapes and unlimited beer, wine and soft drink throughout the afternoon. The package also includes racecourse admission and a race book, taking care of everything needed for a memorable day at the races. Gather a group of friends, settle in for the afternoon and enjoy live music from Hunter Rawson while taking in the atmosphere from one of the best vantage points on the course. Spring Fling tickets are limited and bookings are essential through 123tix.com A fresh approach to Fashions on the Field This year's Spring Races will also feature a new-look Fashions on the Field competition, making it easier than ever for racegoers to get involved. Rather than formal categories and registrations, everyone attending the races on Saturday 10 October will automatically have a chance to win. Throughout the day, Forbes Jockey Club committee members will be on the lookout for standout race-day style, with 30 vouchers valued at $25 each to be given away to lucky attendees. Simply come dressed for the occasion and enjoy the day. You never know when you might be spotted. More than just the races Racegoers will have access to a fully stocked bar, canteen facilities and a coffee van throughout the day, while bookmakers will be operating on course for those wanting to have a flutter. Gates open at noon, with general admission tickets available at the gate. Entry is free for children under 16 years of age, making it an affordable day out for families as well as racing fans. For those interested in hosting clients, gathering a group of friends or organising a special occasion, enquiries about marquees and private functions can be made by emailing forbesjockeyclub@bigpond.com