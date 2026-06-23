It has been 30 years since Weddin Landcare became an incorporated organisation and both past and present members are coming together to honour all that they have accomplished for the local landscape and community.

“We believe it is an incredible achievement for a not-for-profit, community-driven organisation run entirely by volunteers, so we are throwing a party to celebrate,” Local Landcare Coordinator Melanie Cooper said.

Before Weddin Landcare was established, there were 11 smaller Landcare groups in the Weddin Mountains Region, all formed in the 1990’s as part of the National Landcare movement.

Past Weddin Landcare events.

In 2005, these groups merged into one, with the volunteer steering committee employing a Local Landcare Coordinator to carry on their important work.

“Eat Your Greens has crafted a delicious three-course menu for us and we are working to secure a guest speaker for the evening,” Melanie added.

The evening will provide a chance to reconnect with former Landcare acquaintances, reminisce about past initiatives and share the latest accomplishments and upcoming goals for Weddin Landcare.

Life Memberships will also be awarded to long-standing members who have made significant contributions.

Past Weddin Landcare events.

Past and present members, along with anyone who has collaborated with Weddin Landcare on projects over the years, are invited to join the festivities.

The party starts at 5.30pm, Friday 3 July 2026 at the Grenfell Country Club, Gooloogong Rd, Grenfell.

Tickets are $30 and need to be purchased by Thursday 25 June.

For tickets head to weddinlandcare.com.au/weddin-landcare-celebrates-30-years/ and direct any questions to weddinlandcare@outlook.com or 0493 416 442.