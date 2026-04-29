Join the Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch for a formal Commemorative Dining-In Night themed around a Royal Australian Air Force Mess Dinner at the Grenfell Country Club.

Guests are invited to enjoy an evening of tradition, camaraderie, and ceremony, including an explanation and conduct of a formal RAAF mess dinner on Saturday, 1 August.

The evening will feature pre-dinner drinks, canapés, a three-course meal, and toasting port, with black tie and evening wear encouraged.

Tickets will be approximately $80 per person (TBA) and veterans and one guest will be $40 each.

Bookings close 24 July.

Tickets will not be available on the night. Secure your place early and experience a memorable evening honouring military tradition.