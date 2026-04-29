This Saturday, 2 May, Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham will be lighting up the Cordial Factory with their tour for their third album.

The theme at the heart of Felicity and Josh's third album together is right up front.

It’s the album title. It’s the name of the opening track. It’s the first lyric you hear: “Everything Around You”.

Even before the song came to life, those words were their guide, written on a whiteboard in their Birdsong studio as they crafted the album.

Also close at hand was an illustration of a compass with a rose at the centre that Felicity loved, created by daughter Tia when she was still in primary school.

The artwork inspired the design on the cover and became a connecting thread through the album’s many emotional highs.

In every life there will be struggle and heartache, wonder and joy, all the points on the compass.

It’s up to you how to respond, grow and find your way through hard times towards hope.

The result is a powerful statement from the multi-award-winning songwriters who established their careers on different paths, Felicity as a country hitmaker, Josh in the much-loved folk-rock trio The Waifs, then together as partners in life and music.

Their debut as a duo, 2021’s The Song Club, was nominated for Golden Guitar and ARIA awards and topped the country charts,

and 2023’s Birdsong won three Golden Guitars including song of the year for Size Up.

The new album’s title song acknowledges the healing power of music as the two sing together: “Sacred is the music/Let the notes of music ring/And don’t ever abuse it/Let it make you feel something.”

“Music is a miraculous form of expression that can inspire hope, and that’s what we want to do with our songs," Josh said.

“Sharing our hopes, dreams and reflections feels like an important thing to do, not just for our own kids but for everything and everyone around us,” Felicity added.

Tickets are still available to see this talented duo live at https://www.trybooking.com/DHYAS