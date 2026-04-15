The Weddin Shire will come together on Saturday, 25 April to commemorate ANZAC Day, with services and events taking place across Grenfell, Greenthorpe, Bimbi, Caragabal and Quandialla.

Residents and visitors are invited to attend local ceremonies to honour the service and sacrifice of Australian and New Zealand Defence Force personnel, past and present, as an opportunity for reflection and remembrance.

Grenfell

Grenfell's ANZAC Day program will be hosted by the Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch and features a full day of commemorative events.

Proceedings begin with a Gunfire Breakfast from 5am at the Criterion Hotel followed by the dawn service at 5.45am at the cenotaph in Grenfell Memorial Park.

The Dawn Service will include an Australia Army cadet catafalque party, student presentations from Grenfell schools, commemorative song to be performed by Belinda Day and Australian National Anthem performed live.

Tea and coffee will be available. Members of the public may bring their own seating or picnic rugs.

A Wet Breakfast will be held at the Criterion Hotel from 7am followed by a pilgrimage to Grenfell Cemetery at 8am to pay respects to departed veterans. Members of the public welcome to attend.

The ANZAC Day march will assemble at 10.30am near the Criterion Hotel with the march proceeding along Main Street to the cenotaph at 10.45am led by a riderless horse.

The march will include Grenfell Car Club vehicles transporting veterans, the Australian Army Cadet Colour Party, veterans, past veterans family members, first responders, Australian Army Cadets, Grenfell schools, Grenfell Pony Club, sporting and local organisations.

At 11am a commemorative service and wreath-laying ceremony will be held at Grenfell Memorial Park.

The service will include student presentations, a cadet catafalque party, commemorative song to be performed by Belinda Day and national anthems of Australia, New Zealand and Britain sung live.

The public is invited to lay a wreath.

Coffee and tea will be available and members of the public may bring their own seating or picnic rug.

At 12pm there will be discounted roast of the day for lunch for veterans at the Grenfell Bowling Club.

Two-Up will commence at 2pm at the Criterion Hotel.

Greenthorpe

Hosted by the Greenthorpe Soldiers Memorial Hall Committee, Greenthorpe's ANZAC Day commemorations will begin at 7.30am with their commemorative service.

Conducted at the Greenthorpe Soldiers Memorial Hall the service will induct a local service member onto the Greenthorpe Wall of Remembrance and include flag raising ceremony and wreath laying ceremony with the public invited to lay a wreath.

Refreshments will be served at 8am at the Greenthorpe Soldiers Memorial Hall.

Bimbi

Hosted by the Bimbi Progress Association a commemorative barbeque will be held at 1pm at the Bimbi Rural Fire Service Fire Shed.

This will be followed by a commemorative Service at the Bimbi War memorial at 2pm.

The Bimbi Progress Association will conduct the service with the Australian Army Cadet's Catafalque Party and Flag Party.

There will be a wreath laying ceremony with the public invited to lay a wreath.

Caragabal

Caragabal's ANZAC Day service will commence at 4pm at the cenotaph on the Mid Western Highway hosted by Caragabal Public School students and the Caragabal Progress Association.

The service will be conducted by students from Caragabal Public School with the Australian Army Cadet's Flag Party in attendance. There will be a wreath laying ceremony with the public invited to lay a wreath.

Refreshments and Two-Up will be held at the Caragabal Hotel from 4.45pm.

Quandialla

Quandialla Central School students and the Quandialla Progress Association will host ANZAC Day commemorations.

At 10.30am the ANZAC Day march will assemble at Blamey Park.

The March will proceed at 10.45am to Quandialla Memorial Hall.

At 11am there will be a commemorative service at the Quandialla Memorial Hall, service conducted by Quandialla Central School students and wreath laying ceremony with the public invited to lay a wreath.

At 11.45am refreshments, lunch and Two-Up will be held at the Bland Hotel.

Bribbaree

Hosted by the Bribbaree RSL Chapter the Bribbaree community will assemble for their ANZAC Day march at 3.45pm at the Bribbaree Bowling Club.

The march will proceed at 4pm to the Bribbaree cenotaph.

The commemorative service will begin at 4.15pm conducted at Bribbaree's cenotaph with the service conducted by Bribbaree RSL Chapter.

The Australian Army Cadet's Catafalque Party and Flag Party will be in attendance and there will be a wreath laying ceremony with the public invited to lay a wreath.

Refreshments will be provided at 4.45pm at the Bribbaree Bowling Club.