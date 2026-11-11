Events

A toast to the ladies of agriculture

Delta Team: Lisa Coleman (Agronomist - Delta Ag Caragabal/ Quandialla/ Grenfell), Jenna Brewis( Agronomist - Delta Ag Grenfell), Lisa West (Merchandise Sales - Delta Ag Grenfell), Sarah Ryder (Fertiliser- Delta Ag Grenfell), Kate Lebrocque (Animal Production Advisor - Delta Ag Grenfell), Emma Hunter (Truck Driver - Delta Ag Grenfell), Sharon Medcalf (Northern Network Manager - Delta Ag Tottenham), Ashleigh Stielow (Agronomist - Delta Ag Young), Molly Giddings (Merchandise Sales - Delta Ag Grenfell), and Sophie Sampson (Merchandise Sales - Delta Ag Young).

Two of Delta Ag Grenfell's team members have turned their idea into a event to celebrate the ladies of ag