A toast to the ladies of agriculture

An afternoon celebrating the women behind the region’s farms and agricultural businesses has brought 70 women together for the inaugural Delta Ag Rural Women’s Long Lunch in Grenfell. Organised by Delta Ag Grenfell team members Molly Giddings and Kate Lebrocque, the event was created to recognise the important role women play in agriculture and the wider rural community. What began as a passing comment during a trip back from a farm visit quickly grew into a full-day event, bringing together women of different ages and backgrounds for an opportunity to connect, share experiences and learn more about the agricultural industry. Molly said the vision was to celebrate and educate the women who support agricultural businesses, often without receiving recognition for the role they play. “We don't always see the women in our shop, yards or paddocks, but they are the backbone of our business and the rural community,” she said. “So, we wanted an afternoon to acknowledge the women in our community, bring them together and spark conversations.” Another important part of the day was helping women feel more confident when it comes to agricultural business decisions, whether they are making decisions themselves or wanting to better understand those being made by their partners. The afternoon began with recognition of the women working across Delta Ag's Grenfell, Quandialla and Caragabal branches, with 10 women among the approximately 18 staff across the three locations. Guests then heard from an agronomy panel facilitated by Delta Ag Young agronomist Ashleigh Stielow, featuring Paige Adams from Nufarm Australia, Caitlin Langley from Corteva Agriscience and Britt Kalmeier from AGT Seeds. The panel shared their experience and knowledge of the agricultural industry before guests enjoyed a shared lunch catered by Eat Your Greens. The lunch break also provided an opportunity for attendees to meet someone new, with organisers encouraging conversations between women who may not have crossed paths before. Guest speaker Samantha Longmore, founder of OhhBulldust, followed with an interactive keynote address sharing her life story and the challenges that come with navigating the unexpected. Molly said Samantha's presentation was a highlight, with her 45-minute session seeming to pass in no time. “Sam spoke about her life story and that life doesn't always go to plan but sometimes you just have to do hard things and navigate the challenges life throws your way,” she said. After afternoon tea, catered by Mandy's Cupcakes and Cakes, attendees took part in two short industry sessions designed to provide practical information without getting too technical. Felicity Wills from Coopers Animal Health discussed worms and the technology available to manage them, while Grace Dadswell from Fertiglobe provided an overview of fertiliser options and when and why they are used. Molly said the day had received plenty of positive feedback, with the opportunity to see women laughing, reconnecting and taking something away from the sessions making all the organising worthwhile. “Seeing everyone take something away, laugh, enjoy themselves, and catch up with people they hadn't seen in ages was amazing,” she said. “It was exactly how I imagined.” Molly thanked the event's sponsors and the Delta Ag team members who helped bring the inaugural long lunch to life, saying the success of the day had left organisers keen to see it return. “Definitely will have to do again (maybe not until 2030)!” she said.