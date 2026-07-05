The Grenfell Art Gallery is once again filled with colour and amazing pieces of work waiting for you to see.

Serendipity by the Western Artists Group is now on exhibition.

Weddin Mountains Region was delighted to welcome Serendipity to the Grenfell Art Gallery.

Serendipity is a vibrant exhibition featuring the work of talented artists from the Dubbo region including Pauline Griffiths, Jacquie Reilly, Jayne Hutty, Felicity Rostron and Frits Bos.

Bringing together a diverse range of artistic styles, mediums and perspectives, Serendipity showcases works created using watercolour, acrylic, photography, oils and pen across a variety of surfaces.

The exhibition was officially opened on 10 June where the exhibited artists shared insights into their work and creative journeys.

"It was a pleasure to spend time with such talented and genuinely lovely people," Weddin Mountains Region shared to social media.

"We are very excited to be able to share this exhibition with our community and visitors."

Everyone is invited to call into the Grenfell Art Gallery and experience the inspiring collection for yourself.

The exhibition will be on show until 22 July.