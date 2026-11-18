Meals on Wheels are preparing to host their annual Community Christmas Luncheon in Grenfell. On Thursday 3 December everyone is invited to come together and celebrate the festive season at the Grenfell Bowling Club. Enjoy an afternoon of Christmas cheer, good company and entertainment from 11.30am to 2pm. The event will feature lucky door prizes, raffles, entertainment and all the trimmings of Christmas. At $20 per person, the luncheon is open to everyone, with Meals on Wheels encouraging residents to bring along a friend, neighbour or family member to share in the festivities. The annual gathering provides an opportunity for people across the community to catch up, connect and enjoy some Christmas spirit ahead of the busy festive season. Bookings are essential, with RSVPs required by Monday 23 November. To secure a seat, contact Natalie or Robyn at Meals on Wheels on 6343 2233.