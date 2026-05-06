Transport for NSW has required school buses to operate on pupil-free days despite mounting concern over the availability and affordability of fuel.

Numerous bus operators in the Cootamundra Electorate have contacted their local member, Steph Cooke, because they’re being required to operate empty buses on Monday and Tuesday, even though children aren’t expected to need their services.

At the commencement of the Easter school holidays, Ms Cooke called upon the NSW Labor Government to intervene so operators could conserve fuel for when it is required.

She said it is disappointing that the Government had refused to implement a “simple” fuel-saving measure and instead required hundreds of buses to be on the road for no substantial reason.

“It’s nonsensical that we have empty buses running around the countryside during a fuel crisis,” Ms Cooke said.

“The NSW Labor Government has spent more time telling the public what they can do to conserve fuel, without looking at the ways in which they themselves can contribute to the cause.”

“More than ever, we need a government that’s genuinely willing to work with and listen to our communities and our industries so fuel can flow to where it’s needed, when it’s needed.”

In March, Ms Cooke called for a range of practical measures to make school transport more sustainable for regional and rural families, particularly amid the current fuel crisis.

Those measures include:

- Increasing the rebate under the School Drive Subsidy and expanding eligibility to preschool children to better support regional families with rising costs of living.

- Removing the requirement for buses to run when not needed, including on pupil-free days.

- Conducting a full review of regional school bus routes and services to ensure they reflect the needs of rural communities.

“These are practical measures that could be implemented almost immediately without the need to drag this through parliament and further delay support,” Ms Cooke said.

“The NSW Labor Government delayed announcing or debating any level of support for NSW families in March, knowing that Parliament wouldn’t resume until May."

“If they’re committed to supporting the state through these extraordinary times, we must see action soon, and not just another roundtable discussion.”