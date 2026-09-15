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Dusty’s million-dollar moment

<p>Dusty Langby and his mum Sarah met Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday morning after walking 540km from Warren to Canberra for Little Wings.</p>\\n
<p>Dusty Langby and his mum Sarah met Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday morning after walking 540km from Warren to Canberra for Little Wings.</p>\\n

Dusty Langby and his mum Sarah met Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday morning after walking 540km from Warren to Canberra for Little Wings.

Dusty Langby has arrived in Canberra and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has agreed to match his fundraised amount
September 15, 2026 • 02:00
Updated, September 15, 2026 • 11:21

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