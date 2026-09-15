Dusty’s million-dollar moment

Dusty has done it! The 12-year-old from Warren, walking 540km to Canberra for Little Wings so they can bring more paediatricians to children living in the bush, arrived in Canberra on Monday afternoon. And now he's hit his $1 million fundraising target, thanks to the Prime Minister. Dusty Langby had a meeting with Anthony Albanese at 9am on Tuesday - his tally at $530,000. By 10.15am Mr Albanese made this announcement: "We’re matching Dusty’s fundraising dollar for dollar and backing Little Wings so they can keep flying and supporting regional families," he said. "Making sure no matter where they live, every Australian can get the healthcare they need." Mr Albanese praised Dusty's efforts for what he called "an even bigger cause". Dusty, his mum Sarah and their Dollar for Dusty team left Warren on 30 August. They passed through the Parkes Shire on 2, 3 and 4 September, receiving a rock-star welcome every step of the way. Dusty reached Eugowra on the afternoon of 4 September before heading to Gooloogong and Cowra on 4-5 September. Dusty's fundraising sits at $550,058, at time of publication. And you can still support him by visiting https://www.givenow.com.au/dollar-for-dusty and donating.