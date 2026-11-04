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Drivers urged to take care after a horror week on roads

<p>Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner David Driver and Minister for Police Yasmin Catley urge drivers to slow down and take care after a horror week on NSW roads. PHOTO: Facebook</p>\\n
<p>Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner David Driver and Minister for Police Yasmin Catley urge drivers to slow down and take care after a horror week on NSW roads. PHOTO: Facebook</p>\\n

Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner David Driver and Minister for Police Yasmin Catley urge drivers to slow down and take care after a horror week on NSW roads. PHOTO: Facebook

Twelve people have died on NSW roads in eight days, police urging people to slow down and drive carefully
November 4, 2026 • 03:48
Updated, November 4, 2026 • 04:10

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