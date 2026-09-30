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Double demerits in force for four days

<p>Double demerits are in force from Friday 2 October.</p>\\n
<p>Double demerits are in force from Friday 2 October.</p>\\n

Double demerits are in force from Friday 2 October.

With the long weekend comes double demerits, stay safe on the roads
September 30, 2026 • 04:00

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