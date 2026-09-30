Double demerits in force for four days

Double demerits are back this October long weekend in NSW and the Australian Capital Territory and will be in force for four days from Friday 2 October to Monday 5 October. Double demerit points apply for speeding, illegal use of mobile phones, not wearing a seat belt and riding without a motorcycle helmet. Keep in mind that mobile phone detection cameras are active in NSW and the ACT and drivers caught using their phones during a double demerit period will be hit with a $423 fine ($562 in a school zone) and 10 demerits. Certain driving and parking offences attract an additional demerit point if committed in an operating school zone, while only speeding and mobile phone school zone offences attract double demerits. Remember to always drive with care and attention through school zones. According to the NSW government, demerit points stay active for a three-year-period, starting from the date of the offence. All licence holders start with zero demerit points. As a licence holder commits an offence that has a demerit point penalty, the points are then added to their driving record. Is it double the fine? No. While the fines may be hefty, only the points are doubled during double demerit periods.