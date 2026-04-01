The Grenfell CWA Evening Branch was the recipient of a donation of $1365 from the Picnic Point Social Bowling Club.

The Picnic Point Bowling Club members Albert Ham, Arthur Gates and Dave Mizon recently enjoyed a three day visit to Grenfell hosted by their good friend Col Meyers.

The group have taken on the CWA Evening Branch as a beneficiary. This is the fourth donation received from their club.

Picnic Point have a swear jar and each time someone sends a bowl down on the wrong bias they must put in a donation.

They also have a sign on their donation box seeking donations.

The Picnic Point Men’s Bowls Club have adopted Grenfell Bowling Club as a sister club.

The CWA Evening Branch members are very appreciative of this support, who are then able to assist those who are suffering hardship during trying times of drought, fire, floods etc.

Deidre Carrol on behalf of the CWA Evening Branch was on hand to receive the welcome donation and thanked the bowlers for their wonderful donation.