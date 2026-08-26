Join Weddin Landcare on the first Wednesday of each month for Crop Swap to exchange homegrown produce, seeds, seedlings, gardening tips and recipes with local growers.

Launching this September Weddin Landcare aim to build a local community of growers and producers, reduce food waste, and help people access fresh nutritious food at a lower cost.

Participants are encouraged to bring along a cuppa, stay for a chat and share gardening tips and recipes.

Any leftover produce will be donated to the Grenfell Food Hall to be shared with the rest of the community as part of the Grenfell Community Produce Project.

Any extra seedlings will be shared with St Joseph’s Primary School, Henry Lawson High School and Grenfell MPS to be sown in their community gardens.

The first Crop Swap will be held on 2 September followed by 7 October and 4 November.

Look out for the Landcare flag at the barbeques at Taylor Park where the event will be held from 8am to 9.30am.

If you have any further questions you can contact Claire Diprose on 0493 416 442.