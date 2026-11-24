Weddin Shire Councillor John Niven has been formally censured by Council following an independent investigation into complaints about his conduct on social media. The decision was made at Weddin Shire Council’s ordinary meeting on Thursday 19 November, after councillors considered a confidential final investigation report prepared by independent investigator Centium Pty Ltd. Council resolved to censure Cr Niven under section 440G of the Local Government Act 1993 (NSW), following findings that a number of his social media posts breached the council’s Code of Conduct. According to the investigation findings included in Council’s resolution, Cr Niven’s posts relating to the Weir Report were found to have contravened several provisions of the Code of Conduct, including those relating to general conduct, intimidation, harassment and discrimination. The investigator found the posts contained misleading and deceptive information, and language targeting the Mayor, other councillors and a former General Manager. The report also found Cr Niven’s conduct constituted intimidation and harassment, with the posts described as threatening and aggressive, and likely to cause distress. It further concluded his conduct had brought Council into disrepute and had moved beyond legitimate political commentary or what could be considered robust advocacy for the reinstatement of local government procedures. The investigation also addressed Cr Niven’s public comments about the Weir Report and Council's legal costs. It found Cr Niven was aware of privacy concerns surrounding the report and had been offered the opportunity to read a slightly redacted version under a non-disclosure agreement. The investigator also found his repeated claims that $41,122 in legal costs incurred by Council during the 2024/25 financial year related solely to his GIPA access application were incorrect, with the amount covering a range of governance matters. Council confirmed Cr Niven had been given an opportunity to make a submission before the matter was considered, in accordance with its Code of Conduct Procedures. The investigation was conducted independently, with Council stating the process followed the Model Code of Conduct and legislative requirements to ensure procedural fairness. In a media release issued by Deputy Mayor Colleen Gorman on 20 November, Council said a formal censure was effectively the highest disciplinary action it could impose on a councillor for a Code of Conduct breach. Council said it was unable to provide further details about the complaints or investigation due to confidentiality requirements under the Local Government Act and Code of Conduct Procedures. The motion was carried following a division, with Cr Neill, Cr Rolls, Cr Makin and Cr Gorman voting in favour, while Cr Parlett, Cr Montgomery and Cr White voted against. Cr Gorman called for the division.