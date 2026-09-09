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Council to welcome new residents

<p>New residents to the Weddin Shire are encouraged to come to the inaugural Welcome to Weddin event to connect with local people, community groups, businesses, Councillors and council staff. PHOTO: Weddin Mountains Region</p>\\n
<p>New residents to the Weddin Shire are encouraged to come to the inaugural Welcome to Weddin event to connect with local people, community groups, businesses, Councillors and council staff. PHOTO: Weddin Mountains Region</p>\\n

New residents to the Weddin Shire are encouraged to come to the inaugural Welcome to Weddin event to connect with local people, community groups, businesses, Councillors and council staff. PHOTO: Weddin Mountains Region

An opportunity to connect with the community at the first Welcome to Weddin New Resident Event on 15 September
September 9, 2026 • 04:00

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