Council to welcome new residents

Have you recently moved to the Weddin Shire and looking for an opportunity to connect more with the community? Weddin Shire Council is inviting new residents to its inaugural Welcome to Weddin New Resident Event on Tuesday 15 September, providing an opportunity to meet local people, community groups, businesses, Councillors and council staff. The free event will be held from 6pm to 7.30pm at the Grenfell Community Hub, 88 Main Street. The New Resident Welcome Event is designed to assist people who have recently moved to Weddin Shire, as well as those who may have been in the area for a little while, feel more connected to their new community. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet other new residents and local community members, learn more about the services and organisations available in the Shire, and discover more about what Grenfell and the wider Weddin Shire has to offer. Light refreshments will be provided, with the event offering a relaxed and informal setting to make connections in the local community. Weddin Shire Mayor Paul Best said the event was a great opportunity for new residents to meet people and start building connections within the community. “Moving to a new community can be a big change, and we want new residents to feel welcome and connected from the outset,” Cr Best said. “This event is a chance to come along, meet some friendly faces, find out what’s happening locally and make connections. Whether you’ve only recently arrived or have been here for a little while, we’d love to see you there.” The event is free to attend; however RSVPs are appreciated to assist with catering at: www.eventbrite.com/e/welcome-to-weddin-new-resident-event-tickets-1997427168430?aff=oddtdtcreator