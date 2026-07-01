Weddin Shire Council has voted unanimously to scrap its current Code of Meeting Practice, reverting to earlier rules as uncertainty continues over state government reforms.

The decision came during last month's ordinary council meeting where councillors discussed the future of the 2025 Model Code of Meeting Practice following its disallowance by the NSW Legislative Council.

The code sets out how council meetings are run, including procedures, debate rules and how councillors can participate, making it a key part of local governance.

Councillors acknowledged that some flexibility introduced under the now-defunct code had been beneficial, particularly the ability to join meetings remotely.

Cr Jan Parlett noted that while the updated arrangements may not last, they had already improved access for councillors.

“We’ve at least gained the benefit of, the opportunity if we are unable to be at a meeting to now zoom in,” she said, calling it a “very good thing,” though adding she did not expect the changes to be long-term.

Cr Wezley Makin questioned whether stepping away from the current code could create ongoing uncertainty.

“If we rescind it this week and then two months later we have to reinstate,” he said, highlighting concerns about potential back-and-forth changes.

Deputy Mayor Cr Colleen Gorman said her understanding was that councils across NSW were in the process of rescinding the 2025 code after it failed to gain legislative backing.

“The minister didn’t get it legislated. But that isn’t to say he isn’t going to undergo another process,” she said.

General Manager Matthew Sykes confirmed advice from the Office of Local Government that a new version of the Code of Meeting Practice is expected in 2026, although no clear timeline has been provided.

“It could be a couple of months, could be towards the end of the year,” he said.

Councillors were told that once the current code is rescinded, council will revert to its earlier meeting framework, based on the 2021 model code, which Weddin Shire had previously adopted.

Cr John Niven said this could also allow the possible return of councillor briefing sessions, which had been permitted under earlier rules.

Cr Gorman added that the shift would effectively restore existing practices, including the ability for councillors to join meetings online if needed, until new legislation is introduced.

Council formally resolved to rescind the 2025 code originally adopted in October last year, with the motion carried unanimously.

The change means council meetings will now be governed by the previous code until the NSW Government introduces an updated model.

While the changes are largely procedural, the Code of Meeting Practice plays an important role in ensuring transparency, consistency and fairness in council decision-making.

Residents are unlikely to notice immediate differences, but councillors say the ability to maintain flexible participation options, such as remote access, will be important in the months ahead.

With a new statewide code expected sometime in 2026, councils like Weddin will again need to review and potentially adopt fresh rules once details are released.