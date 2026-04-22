Weddin Shire Council has endorsed a management and eradication plan to tackle the spread of spiny burrgrass at Grenfell Cemetery.

The response follows a notice of motion calling for action to address the weed, which has become an increasing concern due to its sharp burrs, capacity to spread easily and the long‑standing seed bank built up in the soil.

During discussion at Council’s April meeting, Councillor Wezley Makin asked whether the council had identified spiny burrgrass in other parts of the shire or whether the cemetery remained the primary concern.

The Director of Infrastructure Services, William Manners, explained that while the current motion focused specifically on Grenfell Cemetery, council continues to manage priority weeds across the entire shire as part of a broader weed control program.

“This response is specific to the cemetery,” William said.

"But more broadly, priority weed eradication is actively managed throughout the Shire as part of a larger program.”

Councillor Jan Parlett raised concerns about the risk of the weed spreading further, particularly during major community events such as ANZAC Day, when a number of people visit the cemetery.

“A lot of locals go to the cemetery on ANZAC Day to place rosemary crosses on the graves of servicemen,” Cr Parlett said.

“If it’s as extensive as the signs on the fence indicate, we could find that it gets transferred to other parts of the town and district through footwear.”

Mayor Paul Best confirmed that spraying had already taken place, noting that spiny burrgrass is a summer‑growing weed that becomes most problematic when conditions allow it to germinate from the existing seed bank in the soil.

“The biggest issue is the seed bank that has built up over the last few years,” Cr Best said.

“When we get that summer break, that’s when it really takes off and becomes a serious problem.”

The Mayor stressed that while current growth appears minimal, vigilance from the community is crucial to prevent the weed being carried beyond the cemetery.

“It’s really important that everyone is aware of the signs and checks their shoes, vehicle tyres and equipment if they’ve been in those areas.

“That’s how it gets transferred into council parks, people’s gardens or into farmlands. That’s what we want to avoid.”

Cr Best emphasised the importance of maintaining control measures at the cemetery despite the cost, describing the site as an integral part of the community.

“The cemetery is a pretty important area for us,” he said.

“This needs to be part of our management strategy. Yes, it comes at a cost, but leaving it will be a far bigger cost to the community in the long run.”

Council’s multi‑year management plan focuses on reducing the existing seed bank, preventing further spread and maintaining public safety, while continuing broader weed control efforts across the shire.

Residents are encouraged to follow signage at the cemetery, clean footwear and vehicles after visits, and remain vigilant to help stop the spread of spiny burrgrass beyond its current location.