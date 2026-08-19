Councillors and the executive leadership team of Weddin Shire Council will be conducting Town Hall Events across the shire on Monday 31 August and Tuesday 24 August.

Community members are encouraged to submit agenda items and questions related to Council’s Operational Plan 2026-2027 on the Town Hall Form available on Councils website at: https://www.weddin.nsw.gov.au/Council/Forms and submit to mail@weddin.nsw.gov.au no later than Monday 24 August.

Council encourages the community to attend one of the events:

Monday 31 August:

9.30am – 11am:Bimbi RFS Shed

11.30am – 1pm: Quandialla Soldiers’ Memorial Hall

2.30pm – 4pm: Caragabal Memorial Hall

Tuesday 01 September 2026