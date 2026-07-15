By BRENDAN MCCOOL and CARA KEMP

New firearms regulations introduced under Phase Two of the Labor Government’s reform program came into effect on 1 July, marking significant changes to licensing, permits, and compliance requirements across New South Wales.

The reforms form part of the Government’s response following the Bondi Beach antisemitic terror attack Bondi Beach terror attack, in which 15 people were killed. Authorities say the changes are intended to strengthen oversight of firearm ownership, improve identity verification, and reduce the risk of firearm misuse.

The NSW Government has confirmed the reforms will be introduced in stages, allowing both regulators and licence holders time to adjust. While the focus is on public safety and system modernisation, the changes have sparked discussion in regional areas about their practical impact, particularly in farming communities.

A key change is the reduction in firearm licence validity periods. Licences can now only be issued for a maximum of two years, down from five years. This applies to new applications and renewals, while existing licences remain valid until expiry.

Steph Cooke, Member for Cootamundra, has said the requirement to renew a firearms licence every two years is a financial and administrative burden that will fall overwhelmingly on law-abiding firearm owners in regional and rural communities, not on the criminals and terrorists these laws are supposedly designed to stop.

Identity verification has also been strengthened, with mandatory checks required before applications can proceed, formalising existing processes and increasing upfront scrutiny.

Permit to Acquire (PTA) requirements have also been tightened. Applicants must now demonstrate compliance with safe storage requirements before a firearm can be issued. In addition, PTAs will not be granted unless the Commissioner is satisfied the applicant has not been investigated for terrorism-related offences and is not associated with individuals under such investigation.

Ms Cooke said at a time when pest animals are causing significant damage to agricultural land and threatening our biosecurity, the Government has chosen to impose additional costs and red tape on the very people helping manage that risk.

"Rural families and farmers are already dealing with rising fuel, fertiliser, water and operating costs. Asking them to pay more and undertake more frequent licence renewals is out of touch with the realities of life in the bush," she said.

"I had repeatedly called on the Government to properly consult with regional communities before these regulations were drafted. Had they listened to the people most affected, it would have been clear that these changes fail the pub test."

"Instead of targeting responsible firearm owners, the Government should be focused on measures that genuinely improve community safety and target those who seek to do harm," Ms Cooke said.

The Government has also committed $42.8 million over ten years to the NSW Gun Registry to support staffing increases and system upgrades required to implement the reforms.

Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley said the changes are necessary for public safety.

“First and foremost, these changes are about public safety. Owning a firearm is a privilege, not a right,” SHE SAID.

“We’re increasing oversight, reducing risk and will ultimately reduce the number of firearms in the community," she said.