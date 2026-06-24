The Cootamundra electorate is staking its claim for one of eight new NSW Rural Fire Service maintenance hubs, with Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke, making the case directly to the Minister for the major regional infrastructure investment.

The push follows the NSW Government's recent $29 million commitment to establish a network of regional maintenance hubs to support the Rural Fire Service fleet across regional New South Wales.

Ms Cooke said the electorate's extensive RFS footprint and strategic location make it an ideal choice for one of the facilities.

"The Cootamundra electorate is home to around 170 Rural Fire Service brigades across the Riverina Zone, South-West Slopes Zone, Bland Temora Zone and MIA District, making it one of the strongest RFS regions in the State," Ms Cooke said.

"With such a significant concentration of volunteers, vehicles and equipment, there is a strong case for locating one of these maintenance hubs in our region.”

"A facility based in the Cootamundra electorate would reduce the distance fire trucks and equipment need to travel for servicing and repairs, minimise downtime and help ensure critical assets are available when communities need them most."

The NSW Government recently announced eight regional maintenance hubs as part of a broader reform package that will transfer ownership and management of the State's RFS vehicle fleet from councils to the NSW Government from July 2027.

Ms Cooke said the transition presents an opportunity to position maintenance facilities where they will deliver the greatest operational benefit.

"As responsibility for the fleet moves to the State, it makes sense to invest in maintenance infrastructure close to the communities that rely the most on these vehicles," she said.

"Locating a hub in the Cootamundra electorate would strengthen support for brigades across southern and central inland New South Wales, while also creating jobs and generating economic activity in regional communities.”

"The NSW Government has recognised these hubs can improve emergency preparedness while supporting regional economic development.”

"I firmly believe the Cootamundra electorate can deliver both outcomes, and I will be advocating strongly for our region to secure one of these important facilities."