The Grenfell Gunyah Craft Shop was buzzing last Friday as locals and visitors dropped in to support Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea in memory of Marie Cotter.

From the moment the doors opened at 10am, a steady stream of people came through the shop, catching up over tea, coffee and a delicious spread of homemade treats.

Visitors continued to arrive throughout the morning, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Organisers were overwhelmed by the generosity shown by the community, with donations flowing in to support cancer research, with the raffle also proving popular, helping raise additional funds for Can Assist Grenfell in memory of Marie Cotter.

As of today over $1000 was raised for the Cancer Council and $600 for Can Assist Grenfell.

Grenfell Gunyah members would like to sincerely thank everyone who attended, donated food, brought raffle tickets, helped on the day, and supported the event in any way.

A special thank you also goes to the Cotter family for their encouragement and support.

The success of the morning once again showed the strength of the Grenfell community and its willingness to support a worthy cause.

A special mention must also been made of the Grenfell Gunyah members for their contributions whether through their time, cooking efforts, or donations for the raffle.

As one member commented “we did Marie proud”.